 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces charges in fight with cop at Tucson-area casino
top story

Man faces charges in fight with cop at Tucson-area casino

Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 50-year-old man is in federal custody, accused of striking a tribal police officer during a fight at a Tucson-area casino, the FBI said Tuesday.

Richard Guy Wasson, Jr., was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a member of the Pascua Yaqui Police Department during an Oct. 3 altercation at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino De Oeste.

The police officer was only identified by the initials, C.T.

In the FBI complaint, the officer was investigating a report of a man passing counterfeit cash at the casino, an FBI news release said.

Wasson, Jr. had counterfeit currency in his possession, and put up a fight as the officer tried to detain him, the news release said.

The officer fired two shots after Wasson, Jr. pulled a pistol from his waistband, according to the FBI. Both shots missed.

The next scheduled court date for Wasson, Jr. was not immediately available.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News