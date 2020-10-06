Man faces charges in fight with cop at Tucson-area casino

A 50-year-old man is in federal custody, accused of striking a tribal police officer during a fight at a Tucson-area casino, the FBI said Tuesday.

Richard Guy Wasson, Jr., was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a member of the Pascua Yaqui Police Department during an Oct. 3 altercation at Casino of the Sun, 7406 S. Camino De Oeste.

The police officer was only identified by the initials, C.T.

In the FBI complaint, the officer was investigating a report of a man passing counterfeit cash at the casino, an FBI news release said.

Wasson, Jr. had counterfeit currency in his possession, and put up a fight as the officer tried to detain him, the news release said.

The officer fired two shots after Wasson, Jr. pulled a pistol from his waistband, according to the FBI. Both shots missed.

The next scheduled court date for Wasson, Jr. was not immediately available.

