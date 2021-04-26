Man facing manslaughter, other charges in connection with deadly wreck SW of Tucson

A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter following a crash that killed a passenger in his truck southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 6:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a traffic collision involving two pickup trucks on South Cherokee Lane and West Scotland Road, southeast of Three Points.

It was determined that a Nissan pickup truck that was northbound on Cherokee Lane failed to stop at the intersection stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as Alejandro Herrera, ran from the scene leaving behind two passengers in the truck.

An adult male in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said. The second passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

Later, detectives learned that Herrera had been taken to a hospital by a friend. He was taken into custody and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, reckless driving and other felonies.

The investigation is continuing.