Man facing murder charges in June double-homicide in north Tucson

A man police say is responsible for a June double-homicide on Tucson's north side is facing murder charges, officials said.

Michael Hollie, 61, was charged on Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, burglary and trafficking in stolen property, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Hollie is believed to be responsible for the death of Matt Alford, 62, and Lewis Jetty, 60. Alford and his friend Jetty were found on June 17 by another friend checking in at the home in the 400 block of East Navajo Rd., near East Fort Lowell Avenue and North First Avenue, police said

Both men sustained obvious signs of gunshot trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The friend who found the men told officers the front door was unlocked when she arrived.

During their investigation, police learned several items were missing from Alford's home. They identified Hollie as the suspect, police said.