Tucson Police officers shot and killed a man after a short chase and gunfight Friday night, officials say.

Police were searching for a man suspected in an aggravated assault when SWAT officers tried to stop a vehicle near East Grant Road and North Park Avenue, police said in a news release.

A pursuit ensued but ended when the driver crashed into a vehicle just west of North Campbell Avenue and East Grant Road, police said.

A gunfight started as officers approached the vehicle.

The driver was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the car was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officer was injured.

Police say they pursued the car because they had cause to arrest the driver on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of being prohibited possessor and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits. The woman passenger also was linked to the assault case, police said.

Details about the alleged assault were not immediately available.

The names of the driver, passenger and the officers involved in the shooting were not released Saturday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will lead the criminal investigation.