 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot on Tucson's north side
alert top story

Man fatally shot on Tucson's north side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was fatally shot on Tucson’s north side on Saturday morning.

Darryl Hughes, 59, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, Tucson police said.

At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way. Upon arrival, police found Hughes in the parking lot with gunshot trauma.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Davis-Monthan demonstration team ready for Super Bowl flyover

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News