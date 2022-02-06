Man fatally shot on Tucson's north side

A man was fatally shot on Tucson’s north side on Saturday morning.
Darryl Hughes, 59, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, Tucson police said.
At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way. Upon arrival, police found Hughes in the parking lot with gunshot trauma.
There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
