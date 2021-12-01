 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot on Tucson's south side
alert

Man fatally shot on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 21-year-old man was shot to death on Tucson’s south side Tuesday night.

On Nov. 30 at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, near East 36th Street, for a report of a shooting, Tucson police said. Elijah Santillanez Garcia was found at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Details are limited and there are no suspects in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News