Man fatally shot on Tucson's south side

A 21-year-old man was shot to death on Tucson’s south side Tuesday night.
On Nov. 30 at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, near East 36th Street, for a report of a shooting, Tucson police said. Elijah Santillanez Garcia was found at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Details are limited and there are no suspects in custody, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.