A 35-year-old Green Valley man was arrested Saturday after Sahuarita police say he was in a bank demanding money and refusing to let customers leave.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo at 18590 S. Nogales Highway about 2 p.m. because of a disturbance. Police were told the man was in the bank demanding money, a news release from the department says.

The man "aggressively fought" two officers before they were able to handcuff and arrest him, police said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

Keven Smith was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion on kidnapping, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, drug possession, third-degree burglary and resisting arrest, the release said.

The case is still being investigated.

