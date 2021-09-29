 Skip to main content
Man found dead at Tucson park
alert top story

Man found dead at Tucson park

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was found dead inside a car parked at a Tucson park Tuesday night, police said.

About 7 p.m., police found Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, dead inside a car parked at Dan Felix Memorial Park, 5790 N. Camino de la Tierra, near West River Road.

Police say they found obvious signs of trauma on Garza, and the death has been classified as a homicide.

No details about the death have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

