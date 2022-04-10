Man found dead on Tucson's south east side

A man was found dead on Tucson’s southeast side Saturday morning.
Lionel Lukwaiki Hoaeae, 57, was found with obvious signs of trauma when officers responded to a 911 call about a deceased man in the desert area near East Sallarole Street and South Eastview Avenue, west of Houghton Road, Tucson police said. Detectives also learned that Hoaeae frequented the area.
There are currently no suspects in custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
The investigation is ongoing.