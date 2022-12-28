Man found dead on Tucson's south side

Tucson police are looking for a suspect after a man was found dead on the city’s southside Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Tucson Fire personnel found Joseph Armando Montano, 49, after they responded to a report about an unresponsive man in a home in the 6800 block of South Fourth Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered Montano had sustained trauma, Tucson police said.

Detectives learned that Montano did not live in the home. There are currently no suspects in custody and detectives are searching for a motive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.