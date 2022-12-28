 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man found dead on Tucson's south side

STK crime scene

Tucson police are looking for a suspect after a man was found dead on the city’s southside Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Tucson Fire personnel found Joseph Armando Montano, 49, after they responded to a report about an unresponsive man in a home in the 6800 block of South Fourth Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered Montano had sustained trauma, Tucson police said.

Detectives learned that Montano did not live in the home. There are currently no suspects in custody and detectives are searching for a motive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tucson Police Department Chief Chad Kasmar discusses plans for a grant made available through the U.S. Department of Justice's National Public Safety Partnership. Video by Pascal Albright / Arizona Daily Star

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient city of Petra in Jordan sees heavy rainfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News