Man found dead on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was found dead on Tucson’s south side Thursday morning.

On Sept. 1 just before 1:30 a.m., Tucson police responded to the area west of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive man. Upon arriving, officers found Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, with signs of trauma in front of an auto shop.

Lovell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is the 57th homicide reported in the city this year, compared to 60 at this time last year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

