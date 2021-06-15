Man found dead on Tucson's west side is homicide victim, police say

A man found dead on the side of the road on the west side early Monday was the victim of a homicide, Tucson police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to the intersection of South Greasewood Road and West San Juan Trail for a report of an unresponsive man. The man had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Details are limited and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.