 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead on Tucson's west side is homicide victim, police say
alert top story

Man found dead on Tucson's west side is homicide victim, police say

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man found dead on the side of the road on the west side early Monday was the victim of a homicide, Tucson police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to the intersection of South Greasewood Road and West San Juan Trail for a report of an unresponsive man. The man had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Details are limited and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pinnacle Fire burning northeast of Tucson

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News