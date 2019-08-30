James Murray Reaves III, 35, was found guilty Aug. 30 for his involvement in a fatal stabbing of a Tucson man in 2017.

A man was convicted of fatally stabbing a man and injuring his ex-girlfriend during a fight inside a Tucson home in 2017, according to court documents.

A jury found James Murray Reaves III, 35, guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary in the incident.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in the 2800 block of South Shiela Avenue, near South Kinney Road, around 3 a.m.

They found Damion Philipps, 38, suffering from multiple stab wounds inside and a 34-year-old woman, identified as Reaves' ex-girlfriend, according to Daily Star Archives.

Detectives determined Reaves showed up at the home and got into a fight with Philipps, during which Reaves pulled out a knife and stabbed him, according to Daily Star archives.

Philipps would later die at a hospital. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

After the incident, Reaves fled from the scene. He would later turn himself in two days later.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct.3.

