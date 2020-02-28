Man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting behind north Tucson Denny's

A man was convicted Friday of fatally shooting someone at a north Tucson shopping center in 2018.

A Pima County jury found James Daniel Candelaria, 29, guilty of second-degree murder, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

In November 2018, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center in the 5000 block of North Oracle Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Candelaria and Prentice Reid behind the Denny's Diner.

Reid had a gunshot wound to the chest, and was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injury.

Candelaria is scheduled to be sentenced April 20.

