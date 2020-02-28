You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting behind north Tucson Denny's

Man found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting behind north Tucson Denny's

Daniel James Candelaria

James Daniel Candelaria

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was convicted Friday of fatally shooting someone at a north Tucson shopping center in 2018. 

A Pima County jury found James Daniel Candelaria, 29, guilty of second-degree murder, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.

In November 2018, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center in the 5000 block of North Oracle Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Candelaria and Prentice Reid behind the Denny's Diner.

Reid had a gunshot wound to the chest, and was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injury. 

Candelaria is scheduled to be sentenced April 20.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News