A man was found dead from gunshot wounds after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were initially dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

A short time later, a two-vehicle collision was reported on I-19, south of Valencia, which officers believed to be related to the shooting.

They found the man dead inside one of the vehicles. Two other occupants of the same vehicle were taken to a hospital, police said. The occupants in the other vehicle were not injured and stayed at the scene.

Detectives are determining if the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

