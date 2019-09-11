The man who fatally shot a Nogales Police officer in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
David Ernesto Murillo, 29, pleaded guilty August 7 to 39 charges related to the killing of Officer Jesus Cordova.
Murillo was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release for three counts of homicide and 119 years in prison to be served consecutively for all other counts, said Liliana Ortega, chief criminal deputy for the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office.
The other charges against Murillo include one count of attempted murder and several counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping and car theft, Ortega said.
During the April 2018 incident, Cordova was attempting to stop a carjacking involving Murillo near Villa's Market in Nogales, Arizona, when Murillo got out of the vehicle and fired his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at least 10 times at Cordova's patrol car, Nogales Police said in 2018.
It was the first time since 1888 a Nogales police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to Daily Star archives.