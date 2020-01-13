Man given 60 years for killing man, injuring ex-girlfriend in 2018 Tucson shooting

A man was given a 60-year prison sentence Monday for seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend and killing her companion in a shooting on Tucson's south side in 2018, an official said.

On June 7, Daniel Miller, 38, showed up to a home in the 200 block of West Illinois Street and shot the pair shortly after they walked outside at about 7 a.m. The home is near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way.

Tucson police responding to the "numerous" shooting reports found the woman seriously injured and her companion, Michael Grove, dead from gunshot wounds. Both were lying in the street, according to Daily Star archives.

The woman suffered traumatic brain and facial injuries in the incident, the Pima County Attorney's Office said in 2019.

Miller was found a day later at a Phoenix apartment complex. In an attempt to escape from local police, Miller jumped from the two-story building and injured himself before being arrested, police said.

He was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 14, 2019, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court.

