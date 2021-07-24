 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gunned down on Tucson's south side
alert top story

Man gunned down on Tucson's south side

Police arrived at a home in the 4400 block of South 7th Avenue where they found Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela,43, shot. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

A man was shot and killed Friday night while he was visiting in front of a house on Tucson's south side, police say.

Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela, 43, was visiting a house about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Seventh Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, when he was shot witnesses told officers, according to a news release from Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

The shooting is not likely to be random, police said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela, 43, was visiting a house about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Seventh Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, when he was shot witnesses told officers, according to a news release from Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

The shooting is not likely to be random, police said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Fireflies in Arizona

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News