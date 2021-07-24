Man gunned down on Tucson's south side

A man was shot and killed Friday night while he was visiting in front of a house on Tucson's south side, police say.

Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela, 43, was visiting a house about 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Seventh Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, when he was shot witnesses told officers, according to a news release from Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

The shooting is not likely to be random, police said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

