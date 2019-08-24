A person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital after a shooting at a QuickMart in Tucson’s south side, officials said.
At around 9 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Quick Mart at 4200 E. Benson Hwy.
The injured person was taken to the hospital before deputies got to the scene, said James Allerton, Pima County Sheriff’s spokesman.
Deputies don’t have information about the suspect and don’t know the condition of the injured person, Allerton said.
This an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated.