lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the shoulder by another man on Tucson's south side Thursday night.

Tucson police received reports of the shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South New Street, near 24th Street and Park Avenue.

Officials say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and was taken to a hospital.

Officers are searching for the shooter. It does not appear the shooting was a random act, said Officer Frank Magos, a police spokesman. 

No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1