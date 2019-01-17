A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the shoulder by another man on Tucson's south side Thursday night.
Tucson police received reports of the shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South New Street, near 24th Street and Park Avenue.
Officials say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and was taken to a hospital.
Officers are searching for the shooter. It does not appear the shooting was a random act, said Officer Frank Magos, a police spokesman.
No further information has been released.