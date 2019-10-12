A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at The Party House on Tucson’s east side Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., the Tucson Police Department received a report of the shooting at the adult entertainment business on East 22nd Road near South Craycroft Road, said Officer Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
Officers are speaking with a store employee, he said. The department is not searching for additional suspects, Magos said.
The victim was transported to Banner University Medical Center.
No other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.