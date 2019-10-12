Tucson Police investigate a shooting at Party House, 5689 E 22nd Street, Oct. 12, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at The Party House on Tucson’s east side Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Tucson Police Department received a report of the shooting at the adult entertainment business on East 22nd Road near South Craycroft Road, said Officer Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

Officers are speaking with a store employee, he said. The department is not searching for additional suspects, Magos said.

The victim was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.