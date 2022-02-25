Man killed by Arizona trooper north of Tucson pointed a gun at officers

A man who was shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper earlier this month had made suicidal statements and was seen pointing a gun at himself and officers during an hours-long standoff before he was killed.

Authorities had been notified that Anthony Parker, 48, of Oregon made statements to this girlfriend that he would kill himself after making contact with his youngest son, police said. Parker’s vehicle was found by local law enforcement on Feb. 7 going east on Interstate 8. He eventually merged onto I-10 toward Tucson.

DPS attempted to pull Parker over and called him on the phone but were unable to reach him, Marana police said. They also requested for a psychologist and negotiator to be available to speak to Parker.

Parker exited at Sunset Road and barricaded himself inside his vehicle at the 6000 block of North Travel Center Drive, near Orange Grove Road and I-10. Dispatchers were advised that Parker’s girlfriend believed he would commit suicide by cop, police said.