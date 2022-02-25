Man killed by Arizona trooper north of Tucson pointed a gun at officers

A man who was shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper earlier this month had made suicidal statements and was seen pointing a gun at himself and officers during an hours-long standoff before he was killed.
Authorities had been notified that Anthony Parker, 48, of Oregon made statements to this girlfriend that he would kill himself after making contact with his youngest son, police said. Parker’s vehicle was found by local law enforcement on Feb. 7 going east on Interstate 8. He eventually merged onto I-10 toward Tucson.
DPS attempted to pull Parker over and called him on the phone but were unable to reach him, Marana police said. They also requested for a psychologist and negotiator to be available to speak to Parker.
Parker exited at Sunset Road and barricaded himself inside his vehicle at the 6000 block of North Travel Center Drive, near Orange Grove Road and I-10. Dispatchers were advised that Parker’s girlfriend believed he would commit suicide by cop, police said.
After attempts made to contact Parker over loudspeaker, he exited his vehicle, dropped his keys to the ground and placed his firearm on the hood of the car, police said. Officers then gave several verbal commands for Parker to turn around and walk away from the truck.
Parker did not listen to the officers’ commands and reentered his truck, grabbed his firearm and closed the vehicle’s door, police said. He was the observed holding the firearm in his mouth and pointing it at himself and containment units.
Parker was seen pointing the firearm out the window after being directed to place the firearm on the roof of the vehicle. DPS Sgt. Neil Brooks then fired two rounds, striking Parker.
The Northwest Fire District provided treatment to Parker and he was taken to University Medical Center. Shortly after his arrival, Parker was pronounced dead.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff.
Police said once the criminal investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.