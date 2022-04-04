 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man killed by Tucson police had gun, pointed it at self, officers

Shooting scene, Tucson Police, 2022

Tucson Fire paramedics tend to a man who was shot by Tucson police at 8600 E. Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday, March 29.

 Courtesy of Cheryl Holland

A Tucson Police officer killed a man experiencing "auditory hallucinations" on Tucson's east side last week after the man pointed a gun first at himself, then at officers, officials said. 

On March 29, around 5 a.m., someone at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes complex on Old Spanish Trail near South Camino Seco called 911 about 27-year-old Eric Putnam, who was "having auditory hallucinations and access to a firearm," a press release from the Pima Critical Incident Response team said.

When Tucson police arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller and learned Putnam was acting erratically and could be a danger to himself or others.

Police made phone contact with Putnam before he reportedly became agitated and hung up. Officers then went to engage Putnam in the patio area of an apartment.

According to the police account, as officers approached, they ordered Putnam multiple times to show his hands. Putnam reportedly pointed a gun at himself, then at officers, before Officer Steven Clark shot him.

People are also reading…

Officers rendered aid before Putnam was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Clark is a five-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

No officers or community members were hurt during the incident, police confirmed last week.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, a multi-agency taskforce, has taken over the criminal investigation, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the lead investigating agency.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social Security retirement age could change to 67, experts worry it won't stop there

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News