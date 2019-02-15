A man was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related homicide on Tucson's south side Friday evening, police say.
At about 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road near South Sixth Avenue for a report of an incident inside a unit.
Officers found the man with obvious sign of trauma inside, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after Tucson paramedics arrived.
Detectives have detained the woman inside the residence during the incident. She is considered a person of interest, Magos said.
The man and woman, both in their 20s, are related. Their exact relationship was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.