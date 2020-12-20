Man killed in armed robbery at Tucson Quik Mart

A Quik Mart employee was killed in a deadly beer robbery early Saturday, police said.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to 6301 Park Ave. near East Valencia Road for a welfare check on an employee at the Mart, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Inside the store, officers and Tucson Fire medics found Toby Lee Uribe, 47, with gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 3 a.m., two men entered the store. One of them forced open a beer cooler and the second man pointed a gun at Uribe, police said.

As the first man walked out the second man shot Uribe.

Hours after the shooting, officers were dispatched to South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway in reference to a traffic collision. Once at the scene, officers realized two of the passengers in the crash matched the description for the Quik Mart shooting, police said.

The two men and the driver were detained at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe David Adrian Olvera, 18, was driving the car at the time of the robbery, and Isaias Gastelum-Arvizu, 19, and Omar Tello-Fierros, 18, were the two men in the store, though police didn’t say which man shot Uribe.