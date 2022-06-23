Man killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

A man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle on Interstate 10 on Thursday morning.

On June 23 at 12:03 a.m., the driver of a sedan was traveling west on the I-10 near Kino Parkway when he entered the median, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver then overcorrected and the vehicle crossed both lanes, rolling multiple times as it entered the dirt shoulder.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

