You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed in crash on Tucson's NW side after refusing to stop for deputy
top story

Man killed in crash on Tucson's NW side after refusing to stop for deputy

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man who fled during a late-night traffic stop by a deputy was killed Tuesday after crashing into a guardrail on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop the vehicle about 9:45 p.m. near North La Cañada Drive and West River Road, but Brian Hieb, 52, refused to stop, a department news release said.

He then sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a guardrail on the east side of La Cañada and West Emerine Drive.

Hieb, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News