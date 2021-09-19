Man killed in crash on Tucson's southeast side

Arizona Daily Star
A man was killed in a crash on Tucson's southeast side Saturday, Sept. 18.
The incident occurred at Valencia and Kolb roads around 10:20 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle left the roadway and crashed, the Tucson Police Department said.
No further information was released.
