Man killed in crash on Tucson's southeast side
alert

  • Updated
Crime scene tape
Getty Images

A man was killed in a crash on Tucson's southeast side Saturday, Sept. 18. 

The incident occurred at Valencia and Kolb roads around 10:20 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle left the roadway and crashed, the Tucson Police Department said. 

No further information was released. 

