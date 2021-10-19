Man killed in drive-by shooting at Tucson park

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people gathered at a Tucson park early Monday morning, police say.

Ocean Frederick Washington was fatally wounded about 3:15 a.m. when police say gunshots were fired from a car toward a crowd of people gathered in a parking lot at Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Avenue.

Witnesses told detectives that the gunfire came from inside a vehicle that had entered the crowded parking lot and recklessly accelerated around the gathering, Tucson police said in a news release.

A vehicle matching the one used in the drive-by shooting was found later Monday at a residence West Ajo Way and South Valley Road.

The police SWAT team searched the house and car and Deandre Isaiah Antone, 19, was taken into custody. Antone was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting, police said.