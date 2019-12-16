You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in fight outside Tucson-area bar is ID'd
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man died after being struck by a car during a brawl in the parking lot of a bar southwest of Tucson, officials say.

Deputies found the injured man while responding to a call about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a fight outside Brat's Bar, 5975 South Western Way Circle, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The bar is near West Bopp and South Kinney roads.

The man, later identified as Brian McMaster, 26, was fighting outside the bar when he was struck by the car, a department news release said. 

McMaster died later at a hospital.

The investigation continues.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

