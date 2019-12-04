A man was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash while walking near Carondolet St. Mary's Hospital, police say.
At about 11 p.m., Tucson police officers responded to a man lying on the ground at the West Anklam Road and Centennial Drive intersection, a police news release said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Detectives determined the man was southwest of the hospital when struck by a westbound vehicle.
There is no information about the driver that fled the scene as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.