Man killed in hit-and-run west of Tucson

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side Monday morning.

The body of David Moreno, 26, was found by deputies about 8 a.m. just off the road near South Kinney and West Gates Pass roads. His injuries were consistent with being hit be a vehicle, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver who struck Moreno did not stay at the scene of the crash, the release said.

A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to go to 88Crime.org or call 911.