Man killed in hit-and-run west of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side Monday morning.

The body of David Moreno, 26, was found by deputies about 8 a.m. just off the road near South Kinney and West Gates Pass roads. His injuries were consistent with being hit be a vehicle, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver who struck Moreno did not stay at the scene of the crash, the release said.

A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to go to 88Crime.org or call 911.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

