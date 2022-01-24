Man killed in north-side Tucson fight

A man died after getting in a fight at a north-side Tucson apartment and police are asking for the public’s help to find out what happened.

Tucson police responded to an apartment complex near North First Avenue and East Wetmore Road before 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, where they found Rafael Martinez, 48, in a common courtyard area with obvious signs of trauma.

Police gave Martinez first aid before Tucson Fire arrived and took him to a Banner-University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Martinez died shortly after arrival, police said.

Police learned from witnesses that Martinez was in an argument that led to a fight with an unknown individual. After the fight, Martinez was seen walking back to the apartment complex’s courtyard.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

This is the fourth recorded in homicide in the city this year, so far. That's two more than were recorded in Tucson at the same time last year.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.