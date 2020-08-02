Man killed in shooting at intersection on Tucson's south side

A man died after being shot while at an intersection on Tucson's south side, officials said.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, an officer was driving south on South Kino Parkway near East Tucson Marketplace when he saw a gray 2003 Honda Accord stopped in the roadway, the Tucson Police Department said Saturday in a news release. The officer found Victor Alfonso Duarte, 27, next to the car with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police said.

Tucson Fire Department officials transported Duarte to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police also found several bullet strikes on Duarte's car, they said.

The police department continues to investigate the incident. The department is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

