Man killed in shooting at Tucson's Park Place Mall

A man was fatally shot in a Park Place Mall parking lot on Tuesday evening.
On Feb. 1 just after 6:20 p.m., officers received a call about a deadly shooting at the Dillard’s parking lot, 5890 E. Broadway. Tucson police found a man with life threatening injuries and he was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made.
