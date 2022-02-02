 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in shooting at Tucson's Park Place Mall
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was fatally shot in a Park Place Mall parking lot on Tuesday evening.

On Feb. 1 just after 6:20 p.m., officers received a call about a deadly shooting at the Dillard’s parking lot, 5890 E. Broadway. Tucson police found a man with life threatening injuries and he was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

