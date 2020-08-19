Man killed in shooting outside Tucson motel is ID'd by police

The man fatally shot Tuesday morning in a motel parking lot along Interstate 10 in Tucson was identified as Christopher Moreno, 32, police said.
The shooting occurred at Motel 6 at 1010 S. Freeway, but police were called to South Olson Avenue near West 22nd Street after Moreno's friend tried to drive him to a hospital, then gave up and called 911 for help, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Paramedics were unable to revive Moreno, who died at the scene, he said.
Dugan said police believe other people at the motel know what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.
No arrests have been made.
