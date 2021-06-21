 Skip to main content
Man killed in South Tucson shootout
Man killed in South Tucson shootout

  Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 39-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a shootout outside a restaurant in South Tucson.

Officers went to Santa Rose Cafe, 2615 S. Sixth Avenue, about 1 a.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire.

Aaron Eleando was found outside the restaurant near East 36th Street with several gunshot wounds. Eleando was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a news release from the South Tucson Police Department.

Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between Eleando and two brothers. Eleando reportedly fired at the brothers while inside the restaurant's banquet hall. He then followed the men into the parking lot and fired at them again. At one point one the men returned fire, striking Eleando, the release says.

No charges have been filed and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

