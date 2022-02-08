 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in standoff with police on I-10, north of Tucson
alert

Man killed in standoff with police on I-10, north of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed by police after getting into a standoff with troopers on Interstate 10 near Orange Grove Road Monday evening, according to officials.

The incident started when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer stopped a vehicle to locate a person of interest who was armed with a gun. After stopping, the driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Marana Police evacuated the area, while DPS SWAT units moved in to negotiate. At some point after a few hours of negotiation, the subject presented a “lethal threat,” according to Marana police, and was shot by officers on scene.

Officers gave the man first aid, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Information wasn't immediately available about the suspect or the officers involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and being led by the Marana and Oro Valley police departments.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

First Bentley-branded residential tower to open in Miami

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News