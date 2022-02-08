Man killed in standoff with police on I-10, north of Tucson

A man was shot and killed by police after getting into a standoff with troopers on Interstate 10 near Orange Grove Road Monday evening, according to officials.

The incident started when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer stopped a vehicle to locate a person of interest who was armed with a gun. After stopping, the driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Marana Police evacuated the area, while DPS SWAT units moved in to negotiate. At some point after a few hours of negotiation, the subject presented a “lethal threat,” according to Marana police, and was shot by officers on scene.

Officers gave the man first aid, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Information wasn't immediately available about the suspect or the officers involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and being led by the Marana and Oro Valley police departments.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.