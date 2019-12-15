SWAT officers shot and killed a suspect who fired several rounds inside an apartment Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. 

A man armed with a shotgun was shot and killed Saturday after an hours-long standoff with Tucson police.

Officers then found the body of Samantha A. Boyd, 36, the gunman’s girlfriend, in his apartment, police say.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m. when police went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Yavapai Road for a reported assault.

When officers arrived, neighbors said they saw Victor A. Parsons, 42, come out of his apartment with a shotgun.

Officers contained the building and evacuated several apartments, said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.

Parsons barricaded himself in the apartment, located near West Prince Road and North Stone Avenue. He told officers he was armed and his girlfriend was injured.

Police say Parsons fired several rounds toward the officers from inside the apartment during a standoff that lasted about six hours.

Parsons came out of the apartment at about 8:30 p.m. carrying a shotgun. Officer Bradley Katherman shot and killed him.

Officers then searched the apartment and found Boyd’s body with obvious signs of trauma, police said.

No officers were wounded. Katherman is an 8-year veteran of the department.

