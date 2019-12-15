SWAT officers shot and killed a suspect who fired several rounds inside an apartment Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. 

 Tucson Police Department

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed Saturday after an hours-long standoff with Tucson police.

Officers then found a woman's body in the gunman's apartment, police say.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m. when police went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Yavapai Road for a reported assault.

The man barricaded himself in the apartment, located near West Prince Road and North Stone Avenue.

Police say the man fired several rounds inside the apartment during a standoff that lasted about six hours.

The man came out of the apartment about 8:30 p.m. carrying a firearm. He was shot and killed by police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Officers then searched the apartment and found a woman's body. She had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Neither the man, believed to be in his 40s, nor the woman, believed to be in her 30s, has been identified.

No officers were wounded.

Map: 2019 homicides in Tucson
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.