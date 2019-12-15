A man armed with a gun was shot and killed Saturday after an hours-long standoff with Tucson police.
Officers then found a woman's body in the gunman's apartment, police say.
The incident started about 2:30 p.m. when police went to an apartment in the 200 block of West Yavapai Road for a reported assault.
The man barricaded himself in the apartment, located near West Prince Road and North Stone Avenue.
Police say the man fired several rounds inside the apartment during a standoff that lasted about six hours.
The man came out of the apartment about 8:30 p.m. carrying a firearm. He was shot and killed by police.
Officers then searched the apartment and found a woman's body. She had obvious signs of trauma, police said.
Neither the man, believed to be in his 40s, nor the woman, believed to be in her 30s, has been identified.
No officers were wounded.