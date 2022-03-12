 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed on Tucson's south side
alert

Man killed on Tucson's south side

A man was shot to death on Tucson’s south side Friday night.

Ronnie Ray Yslas, 38, was pronounced dead after deputies found him in the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue, near South Country Club and East Drexel roads, with obvious signs of trauma, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

