Man killed on Tucson's south side

A man was shot to death on Tucson’s south side Friday night.
Ronnie Ray Yslas, 38, was pronounced dead after deputies found him in the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue, near South Country Club and East Drexel roads, with obvious signs of trauma, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
An investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.