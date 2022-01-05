 Skip to main content
Man killed on Tucson's southeast side when he ran into freeway traffic
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man who ran out into traffic on Interstate 10 on Tucson's southeast side was hit and killed by a commercial vehicle Tuesday night. 

On Jan. 4 at 11:19 p.m., a driver of a commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Houghton Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. As the driver passed a vehicle parked in the emergency lane, the man ran out into the roadway and was struck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. No further information about the man was released.

I-10 eastbound was closed for several hours due to the crash, opening back up on Wednesday morning.

