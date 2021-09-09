 Skip to main content
Man killed outside midtown Tucson house
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation outside of a house Wednesday night, Tucson police said.

Franklin Scott Redmond, 29, was found in the street outside of a house in the 5000 block of East Fairmount Street, near North Rosemont Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Redmond was on the property when the homeowner confronted him, police said.

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

