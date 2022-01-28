 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed, woman injured in shooting north Tucson
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured north of Tucson on Thursday night.

Leslie Parker, 74, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County Jail, deputies said.

On Jan. 27 around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of East Blue Moon Trail in the Catalina area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found Paul Koch, 53, and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Koch was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

Parker was identified as the suspect by detectives and found at a nearby residence in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, deputies said.

Leslie Parker

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

Tags

