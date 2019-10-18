lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A driver entered the airfield at Tucson International Airport early Friday, prompting a police chase.

The driver got onto the airfield about 1:20 a.m. and then breached a perimeter fence near Million Air, one of the airport's tenants on West Valencia Road, said Jessie Butler, a airport spokeswoman.

Airport police chased the vehicle until the pursuit went on along West Valencia Road and Tucson police took over as the driver approached South 12th Avenue and West Drexel Road.

During the chase the driver called 911 and claimed to have a bomb in the vehicle, police say.

A patrol officer used his squad car to hit the vehicle, keeping it from going into the parking lot of a nearby Circle K. It was not a major collision, Dugan added.

The man was taken into custody.

No bomb was found and no one was injured.

The driver has yet to be publicly identified, but he likely will face felony charges from both agencies, officials say.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.