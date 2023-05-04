A man sought for questioning in connection with a wildfire on Mt. Lemmon over the weekend has been found thanks to several tips from the public, officials said.

On Thursday, the Coronado National Forest thanked the public for its help after investigators were able to identify, locate and interview the man. The case is now being referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for review.

The name of the man was not released on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Coronado National Forest asked for help finding a man captured on video shooting a shotgun at a homemade target at the site of the blaze.

Video footage also showed him firing five shots. It appeared that the man was using incendiary bullets, causing sparks to fly and start the wildfire, officials have said.

The fire broke out on Sunday and grew to 115 acres before being fully contained on Tuesday.

The use of incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine, a previous news release said.