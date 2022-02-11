 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man on dirt bike dies in crash with a car on Tucson's southwest side
A man who crashed on his dirt bike died on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night.

On Feb. 9, around 8:15 p.m., Ruben Martinez was headed east on Valencia Road on a Kawasaki bike with no headlight when he collided with a Nissan sedan turning left on Casino Del Sol Drive, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. 

Despite lifesaving efforts, Martinez, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and did not have any reported injuries, the news release said. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

