Man on homemade motorcycle struck, killed, Tucson police say

  • Updated

A man riding a homemade motorcycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot, Tucson police said.

Just before 8 p.m. Aug. 26, officers were called to a parking lot in the 2100 block of West Grant Road, near North Silverbell Road, for an unresponsive man. They located a man with injuries consistent with being involved in a vehicle collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not yet being released until his relatives can be notified, police said.

Traffic detectives determined the man was riding a homemade motorcycle when an unknown vehicle struck him in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle fled.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

