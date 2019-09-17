David James Bohart, 34, was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, a Tucson police news release said.

A man pleaded guilty last Thursday to killing a woman in 2018 on the same day he was released from prison, according to court documents.  

David James Bohart, 35, was arrested in November 2018 in connection with the killing of Marika L. Jones, 49, Tucson police said.

Two days earlier, detectives found Jones dead from sharp force trauma at a house near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, police said. 

At the house, police also found an Arizona Department of Corrections file box belonging to Bohart.

Bohart had an active warrant for failure to check into a state treatment facility, according to Daily Star archives.

Jones' body was found after a man identifying himself as an "attorney from out of state" called police saying there was someone injured or dead inside the home, according to Daily Star archives. 

Police were already investigating the area after a man using a false name reported he had killed his girlfriend after his release from prison. Officers searched but weren't able to find anything. 

Bohart previously served prison time for three different convictions related to forgery and dangerous drug violations, according to the ADOC website.  

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

