For four months in 2016, Joe Greggory Ochoa and his accomplices drove around the Tucson area in stolen cars with the intent of breaking into vehicles. The group stole credit cards and IDs, which they then used.
Eventually, Ochoa was identified after being caught on video surveillance, the post says.
The case involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Marana, Oro Valley and Tucson police departments, in addition to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Public Safety.
Ochoa is facing a minimum of 10½ years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14.
Social Media Examiner’s seventh annual Social Media Marketing Industry Report, a survey of 3,720 marketers, business owners and solopreneurs from the U.S. and overseas, reveals some social media trends gaining momentum, as well as some surprising stalls, writes Suzanne Delzio.96% of survey p…
Social Media Examiner’s seventh annual Social Media Marketing Industry Report, a survey of 3,720 marketers, business owners and solopreneurs from the U.S. and overseas, reveals some social media trends gaining momentum, as well as some surprising stalls, writes Suzanne Delzio.96% of survey p…