Pima County Attorney's Office

A Pima County man pleaded guilty earlier this month to 23 felony charges in a case that involved a total of 20 victims, officials say. 

The crimes include fraudulent schemes, auto theft, aggravated identity theft, burglaries and fraudulent use of credit cards, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office

For four months in 2016, Joe Greggory Ochoa and his accomplices drove around the Tucson area in stolen cars with the intent of breaking into vehicles. The group stole credit cards and IDs, which they then used. 

Eventually, Ochoa was identified after being caught on video surveillance, the post says. 

The case involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Marana, Oro Valley and Tucson police departments, in addition to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Public Safety.

Ochoa is facing a minimum of 10½ years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott